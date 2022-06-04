GORE - As renovations are launched, the historic Methodist Boys Ranch will become Flying M Ranch, A Community for Children and Families.
Established in 1962 through a generous donation of land by C.H. and Clara Burrows, the ranch has impacted the lives of hundreds of boys and teens. With the support of many throughout the years, the property has developed into a soul-inspiring oasis where children and families can live, grow, and heal from past traumas.
In 2021, Circle of Care launched a $3 million capital campaign to continue the transformation of the property into a foster care community.
"As the world has changed, so have our programs and the way we've gone about serving children in need," said Keith Howard, Circle of Care president and CEO. "The upcoming transformation of our historic Boys Ranch property not only meets the needs of Oklahoma's kids today, but it will set us up to meet the needs of Oklahoma's kids in the future. I love that we can highlight our long-standing cattle brand, Flying M, as well as our rich history as a Methodist-supported organization. The generous gift that C.H. and Clara Burrows sowed into our organization years ago lives on in our mission of Christian help, healing, and hope today and into the future."
Since 2014, the Gore campus has housed multiple certified foster families who live on-site in the former ranch cottages. The Flying M Ranch renovation plan includes four new family homes, a new pavilion and playground, a renovated gym with commercial kitchen and volunteer space, and updated office and therapy spaces. The goal is to create a community of comfortable, functional, and easy-to-maintain homes for foster families that will serve the community for another 60 years or more.
