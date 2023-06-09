PARK HILL — A program at Hunter’s Home on Saturday, June 17, will focus on historic firearms.
Seth Goff, historical interpreter at Hunter’s Home, will present a selection of reproduction and original firearms that were used for self-defense, hunting or recreational shooting during the 1840s and 1850s.
The program will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. and is free with paid admission. For more information, call 918-456-2751.
Hunter’s Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. It is Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
