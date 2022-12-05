PARK HILL — Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home will host five nights of candlelight tours in December.
The tours of Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will take place from Tuesday, Dec. 13-17. The home will be open from noon-8 p.m. each day, but the candles will not be lit until dark.
The entire 177-year-old home will be decorated in the style of an 1850s Christmas. Living historians in 1850s clothing will share the history of the home during guided tours.
Reservations will not be required, but regular admission fees will apply. The tour will be of the house only.
