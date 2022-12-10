PARK HILL -- Oklahoma's only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home will host five nights of candlelight tours in December.
The tours of Hunter's Home in Park Hill will take place Dec. 13-17. The home will be open from noon-8 p.m. each day, but the candles will not be lit until dark.
The entire 177-year-old home will be decorated in the style of an 1850s Christmas. Living historians in 1850s clothing will share the history of the home during guided tours. Reservations will not be required, but regular admission fees apply. The tour will be of the house only.
For more information, call 918-456-2751. To view admission prices, visit okhistory.org/huntershome .
Hunter's Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.