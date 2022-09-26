The Thompson House board members announced to the public the new phone number for patrons to call when booking rentals and tours.
The number is 918-348-1276. Individuals can leave their name and number and someone will get back to them as soon as possible.
Users should note when attending events at the Thompson House that additional parking is available at Crossroads Church. Parking is no longer allowed in the old Reasor's parking lot across from the house.
