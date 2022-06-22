Historic Thompson House available for rentals, tours

The Thompson House provides a setting for group meetings, receptions, showers and weddings.
Tahlequah has a long history, and members of the Cherokee Nation played leading roles in its development.
The Thompson House was owned by Joseph M. Thompson, a prominent Cherokee physician. The house was built in 1882 and the Thompson family lived in it until the 1930s. The architecture for the two-story house is Queen Anne with Carpenter Gothic and Eastlake details. The house has been used for different purposes over the years.
In 1983, a group of concerned Tahlequah women formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and obtained a long-term lease with the objective of restoration and maintenance as an important civic educational center. The exterior and interior of the Thompson House have been completely restored. The house is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Thompson House Board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. except in December. Individual memberships are $15, business membership are $25 per year. Dues, donations and special events help to fund the restoration and upkeep of the house. Those interested can follow the Thompson House on Facebook.
For information about renting the house call 918-207-2936 or 918-931-2269.
