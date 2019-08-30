OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Historical Society has announced the creation of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
This grants-in-aid program will set aside $500,000 to award grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 to municipal, county or tribal governments or nonprofit historical organizations registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. The grants will be specific to three categories: collections, exhibits and programs. The online applications will open on Monday, Sept. 9, and close on Friday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m., with award announcements being made in late January 2020.
"After 40 years working with community leaders, I know the collections are there that can help preserve the history of families, farms, businesses, schools, tribes and events that shaped our state," said Dr. Bob Blackburn, OHS executive director.
Administering the program will be Nicole Harvey, a historian who has worked in the OHS administrative offices seven years. The OHS hopes to encourage improvement in the care of collections, create a higher quality of exhibits, and expand history programs at the local level. The program will also foster a learning process that brings together trained, experienced museum and archival professionals with avocational volunteers and part-time employees who want to improve care of collections, learn techniques of preservation, and expand educational programs. Lastly, the program will allow for a statewide, online database that identifies collections, programs and exhibits that will encourage the sharing of resources between institutions.
Projects eligible for funding include storage, management and-or care of collections; conducting, transcribing or cataloging oral histories; digital conversion of historical collections; preservation assessments; emergency preparedness efforts; environmental assessments and monitoring systems; exhibit research, writing, graphic design, fabrication, mounting and installation; production or installation of audio/visual components of exhibits; governance capacity building, including board development, constitution and bylaws, or policies and procedures; strategic plan/succession planning; board, staff and volunteer training; public programs, such as guided tours, classes or lectures; publications; historical markers; website development; regional workshops; and acquisition of collections.
Workshops are being planned in locations throughout the state to inform the public. The rules, as well as information, may be found at www.okhistory.org/grants or by contacting Harvey, grants administrator, at 405-522-5202 or grants@okhistory.org.
