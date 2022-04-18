History professor to speak to genealogical society meeting

The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will hold its meeting on Monday afternoon, April 25, in the Ballenger Genealogy Room of the John Vaughan Northeastern University Library at 2 p.m.
The speaker will be Dr. Farina King, associate Professor of History and affiliated faculty of Cherokee and Indigenous Studies.
King was born in Tuba City, Arizona and received her Ph.D. in U.S. History with an emphasis on Native American History from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. In 2018, she authored her first book, “The Earth Memory Compass: Diné Landscape and Education in the Twentieth Century." In 2021, she came out with “Returning Home" Diné Creative works from the Intermountain Indian School,” co-authored with Michael Taylor and James Swenson. This edition features Diné student art, poetry and writing at the Boarding School which occurred despite the general displacement and unease felt by many.
Because of the trauma of forced relocation and loss of family and community connectedness, King has focused on bringing abuses to light and collecting oral histories from attendees so that these experiences can be shared to correct history aid recovery for those who suffered and are still affected by memories of mistreatment, isolation and humiliation. There were also many who died and some family members never saw their children again as many graves were unmarked.
King has been given oral presentations in person or on Zoom in countless locations, served on panels, visited programs of interest, and continues to educate as she travels, lectures and joins discussions of interest. Since she arrived in Tahlequah, five years ago, she has taken part in the Symposium on the American Indian, and acquainted herself with local customs of the Cherokee Nation and the United Band of the Keetoowah tribe. A citizen of Navajo Nation, she is inspired by her family, including to Navajo Nation. She begins her presentations by introducing herself in Diné Bizaad, or Navajo, and identifies herself as a member of the Towering House Clan.
Visitors are welcome to attend the event without charge. The annual membership fee is $15 per year.
The Ballenger Genealogy Room is still open to visitors working on their genealogy from 2-5 p.m. on Monday afternoons when NSU is in session. Those requiring further assistance to determine Cherokee lineage will be directed to the Cherokee Genealogy location next to Newk’s restaurant in Cherokee Springs Plaza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.