HITTING HIGH NOTES: Whitney Myers fell in love with opera at an early age, and she

It was instant attraction for Whitney Myers when in the first grade, she saw her first operetta, Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado."
Later, an opera by Giacomo Puccini took her heart. Most people find their way into opera through his famous operas such as "La Bohème" or "Madame Butterfly," but she fell in love with his "Manon Lescaut."
Myers is a spinto soprano and assistant professor of Voice and Opera Workshop at Northeastern State University. Early inspiration came as a college freshman with a singing gig in New York, where she also saw her first production at the Metropolitan Opera, Verdi's "Il Trovatore."
“I instantly knew I wanted to build my career singing Verdi's works,” said Myers.
Education and training are essential. She’s earned a Bachelor of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts in Vocal Performance from the University of Kentucky, and a Master of Music from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
“I love opera so much, and it has served such an important place in my life. I always want others to love opera as much as I do," Myers said. "What I love about opera is the ability to tell a story with music. Words are so powerful, and they really have a way of creating an emotional response in all of us, but when you add an additional layer of music to that to enhance the emotion, it completely changes the experience."
Think of a Hollywood movie, she said: The movie score always enhances emotions and experiences throughout the movie.
“The same thing happens in opera, but the music is not part of the background; it is actually a direct part of the emotional experience. Music has the ability to tell so much more than words, making it a multi-layered, dynamic experience," Myers said.
She decided COVID-19 would not stop her from performing, and accepted almost every project proposed to her.
“I, unfortunately, like all other artists during this difficult year, had major projects canceled due to the pandemic,” she said.
One of her major gigs this year has been performing as a Tulsa Opera Filstrup Resident Artist.
“Singing with Tulsa Opera brings me so much joy, as they are still providing music and opera for the Tulsa community throughout this pandemic, when we need music and the arts the most,” she said.
In March, Myers participated in Tulsa Opera's "Opera on Tour!" production of "The Billy Goats Gruff."
“This was such a fun production. It was presented to Oklahoma schools virtually to introduce opera to younger audiences,” she said.
She’s performed in numerous virtual recitals for venues across the United States throughout the year, presenting opera and musical theater favorites to lift people's spirits during this difficult period.
At the beginning of March, she performed in a world premier of the opera "Royal Flush" with Marble City Opera in Tennessee. In June, she was part of the renowned National Association of Teachers of Singing Intern Program, one of 12 young voice teachers across the U.S. to participate in the NATS Intern Program. For July, she’s singing the role of the Countess in "Le Nozze di Figaro" for the Utah Vocal Arts Festival. In August, she returns to Oklahoma to start virtual rehearsals for the role of Chrysothemis in Strauss's "Strauss'" for a company in Berlin.
When not traveling to perform, Myers is a volunteer with the Arts Council of Tahlequah and is working on a project to bring opera to the community.
“We need to support every art form, and doing so allows for collaboration in ways one never even thought of. We have learned throughout the pandemic, people need art, they do not always realize how important the arts are in their lives. The arts create well-rounded individuals, promote collaboration and a sense of community, which to me is the most important thing."
A project she is working on with ACT is to build collaboration with the NSU Music Department and the community through ACT.
“Both the Department of Music and ACT are strong forces in the community for the arts, and I think they could collaborate to create even more community connection,” she said.
NSU Opera Workshop enjoys community engagement.
“If your organization would like the students to come out and perform excerpts from our shows, or if anyone would like to get involved, please check out our scenes programs in the fall and our full productions in the spring," she said.
Get involved
Anyone looking to get involved and wants to sing, act, perform, design, etc. should contact Whitney Myers at myersw@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.