The Tahlequah High School chorus is set to start its first full season of activities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holly Sisk, THS vocal music director, said this is the first year the choir has been able to participate in a normal season, complete with Holiday Follies, the Winter Showcase, Ticket to Broadway, Northeastern State University President’s Holiday Open House, a Broadway and cabaret night with jazz pianist Jon Weber, the Lights On performance at Seminary Hall, and more.
“Since COVID-19 happened, we are just now getting to do all the things we didn’t get to do before COVID-19, so this holiday season, we get to do all the things like we did before,” said Sisk.
Sisk said it was hard for students to go back to singing after COVID-19 and the relaxation of the pandemic’s rules and regulations.
“It was hard to sing with masks and then once you take the masks off, they’re now not used to projecting, so now they have to get used to getting their voices away from their faces. That was a challenge, but I feel like we’re back,” said Sisk.
THS Choir has 10 vocal music students advancing to the second round of the All-State Choir auditions and five jazz choir students auditioning for the All-State jazz choir.
Ava Jones, a THS junior, has been in choir since middle school. She said the first two years of high school were rough for her because of COVID-19, as it has not allowed her to have much of a vocal experience.
Jones plans to go to Durango, Colorado, with the group to “Ticket to Broadway,” which is a competition and masterclass for singers. She said participating in events like that allows her and other members to have different singing opportunities, which help them become better performers.
“It’s honestly such an honor. I don’t think I know of anyone else who has that opportunity, and to be able to go on that is such a big thing for me,” said Jones.
She is particularly excited for the winter and spring contests this year, because she enjoys showing off the skills she and the other members have acquired.
Sisk said she hopes her students gain self-worth from the different experiences.
“I want kids to be able to have self-confidence because we’re all lacking in that. It’s hard to get it in front of people. It’s hard to tell your story and to make eye contact,” said Sisk.
She said that this year, they have added the cabaret style of performing, which she believes offers a more intimate connection with her students' audience. She said cabaret is where a solo singer will perform in a more close setting to help connect audience members with the performer. Sisk said she has seen a growth in her students since performing this style of music.
Reece Cowart, THS sophomore and choir member, said she is looking forward to the event at the NSU president’s house. She said she has noticed the group mainly works on the basics, such as crescendos and pronunciations, to prepare for the choir season. Cowart said being in the choir is vital, as it is a part of the arts and helps students express themselves.
“You’re able to express yourself through what you want to do. You get to pick an art and then you just put your all into it,” said Cowart. “I can use jazz choir to reflect who I am. I can just sing because I want to show who I am, and I like to let people know I really like to do it.”
Check it out
The THS Choir will be hosting Holiday Follies, a festive variety show, on Dec. 6 with the THS/ TMS Choirs presenting their Winter Showcase Dec. 15. Jazz pianist Jon Weber will perform in the school’s Broadway/ cabaret night on May 15. THS Jazz Choir will also be performing at “Lights On” at Seminary Hall on Nov. 29 and the NSU President’s Holiday Open House.
