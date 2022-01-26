Hoffmeister to visit Democrat meeting Feb. 1 at TAMC

Cherokee County Democrats will host their monthly meeting at the Armory Municipal Center on 100 N. Water St. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
This month’s special guest speaker will be Joy Hofmeister, Democratic candidate for governor of Oklahoma, who will share her vision for cooperation and inclusion of all willing partners, regardless of affiliation. Hofmeister has indicated she will prioritize education, health care, housing, and critical infrastructure.
Masks will be required at the meeting. To view the broadcast online, the Zoom link will be posted at www.cherokee.okdemocrats.org.
