OKLAHOMA CITY - As Oklahoma records a tragic milestone, its first COVID-19-related death of a school-aged child, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is appealing to Oklahomans to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
"This heartbreaking tragedy underscores how important it is for us all to wear masks when in public, follow social distancing guidelines, and practice good hygiene," said Hofmeister. "We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take actions to mitigate spread of the virus. Wearing a mask around other people is a small sacrifice for the sake of literally saving lives."
Hofmeister acknowledged some parents might find distance learning to be a preferable course of action. She commended many school districts that are providing options for families.
"School is vital, especially after the significant learning loss from last spring's building closures," she said.
