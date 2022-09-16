Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tahlequah on Sept. 16 as part of her Hometown Tour around Northeastern Oklahoma.
Hofmeister’s “Bipartisan Beers and Cheers” event took place at the Kroner & Baer Brewpub downtown. Area residents gathered on the bar’s patio to enjoy beverages and chat with the candidate, who currently serves as state superintendent of public instruction.
“Our Hometown Tours are really important to get out all across Oklahoma to listen to people and their priorities, and we’re hearing they’re ready for change,” said Hofmeister.
Hofmeister said candidates should to listen to Oklahomans on how the governor affects their towns.
“The governor is running our state into the ground due to his self-dealing, and Oklahomans deserve better,” she said.
Hofmeister said it’s important to stand against “the voucher scheme.”
“It’s a rural school killer,” she said.
Several people attended the meet-and-greet Friday afternoon. Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said events like this one get people out and excited.
“I’m pulling for [Hofmeister],” said Ross. “I think it’s time we get [Kevin] Stitt out.”
Ross said Stitt’s administration has generated too much controversy.
“It’s time for a fresh face,” she said.
Ralston native Caedmon Brooks, who said he used to work for Hofmeister’s campaign, brought a group of his friends from Northeastern State University to the event, including Jewels Chuculate of Tahlequah, Anthony Maldonado of Fort Gibson and Chase Patton from Owasso. Each had their own reason for attending.
Chuculate said she has not yet registered to vote.
“I’m opening up my eyes to what each governor [candidate] has to say before voting for them,” said Chuculate.
Maldonado said he voted for Hofmeister in the primary election and wanted to see what she had to say about getting young people like himself out to vote.
Patton came to the event to learn Hofmeister’s plan for education.
