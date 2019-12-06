Oklahoma weather is finally turning cooler, making it a good time for property owners to winterize their homes before chillier temperatures settle in.
Taking steps like sealing air leaks, making sure heating systems are well maintained, improving the performance of windows, and investing in the proper amounts of insulation will not only ward off cold in the winter, but also can help consumers save money and avoid wasting energy unnecessarily.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the typical American family devotes about $1,900 a year to home utility bills. The largest portion of consumers’ energy dollars go to heating and cooling the house. In fact, DOE figures indicate that 43 percent of utility bills are devoted to that specific purpose.
A big part of preparing your home for the winter months is making sure the heat stays inside and the chilly air stays outside, and it’s just as important to accomplish that goal in ways that are cost efficient and environmentally friendly. It’s a nice side benefit that a lot of the steps homeowners can take to winterize their homes also will help keep interiors cool in the summer time.
Sealing air leaks throughout the home is a sure way to reduce heating and cooling costs. Some areas to check for leakages include dropped ceilings, recessed lighting, attic entrances, sill plates, water and furnace flues, all ducts, door frames, chimney flashing, window frames, electrical outlets and switches, and plumbing and utility accesses. Caulking, sealing and weather stripping those seams, cracks and other openings are another easy and quick way to block air from the outside.
In order to figure out where air may be seeping into the house, a homeowner can test the residence for air tightness. On a windy day, hold a feather, tissue, or a lit incense stick next to places where air could be entering from outside. A lit match that has been blown out or a smoke pen also will work. If the smoke wavers, it is most likely an area that needs some attention.
In addition to ensuring that heating and cooling systems are properly maintained and upgraded, another easy method of saving energy and cutting costs is installing a programmable thermostat. It is estimated that consumers can save as much as 10 percent annually on heating – and cooling – bills by dialing back the thermostat 10-15 percent for eight hours. Programmable thermostats can store and repeat multiple daily settings, giving homeowners flexibility to adjust the times when the heating system is turned on.
Regardless of the type of thermostat, setting it as low as possible without sacrificing comfort can influence cost savings. Similarly, cleaning warm-air registers, baseboard heaters and radiators as necessary, and making sure they are not blocked by furniture, carpeting or drapes can help retain heat, too.
Keeping draperies and shades on south-facing windows open during the day to allow sunlight to enter, and closing them at night to cut down on the chill from cold windows will encourage heat retention. You should also make sure that objects are not blocking the sunlight beaming on concrete slab flooring or heat-absorbing walls.
Because windows can account for substantial heat loss, it may be worthwhile for consumers with single-pane windows in their homes to consider replacing them with newer double-panes and high-performance glass. If homeowners do decide to replace the windows, they should look for Energy Star products. A less costly alternative to installing new windows calls for using heavy-duty, clear plastic on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the insides of window frames to help reduce the amount of cold air getting through.
Homeowners should also check the insulation in attics, ceilings, exterior and basement walls and crawl spaces to see if the recommended amount is in place. Insulation is determined in R-values, and the higher that value is, the better walls and roofs will resist the transfer of heat. The DOE sets ranges based on local heating and cooling costs, as well as climate conditions in various areas of the country.
The website www.energysavers.gov is a good resource for additional energy saving ideas and tips, including specific information about home insulation needs and requirements. By using the Zip Code Insulation Calculator on the website, consumers can find out recommended insulation levels for new or existing homes based on their specific location and other basic details about the house.
Winterizing your home before winter digs in, will not only help your comfort during the cold-weather months, but also can have a huge impact on your checkbook and the environment.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
