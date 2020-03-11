The Holi Festival marked the most colorful celebration of the year to date at Northeastern State University, and demonstrated how Hindus usher in the spring.
On March 10, students and community members celebrated the holiday at Second Century Square. It was a free event, put on by the NSU International Student Organization.
To Hindus, the festival marks the beginning of the spring. It celebrates the colors of the season and is part of the culture throughout India and South Asia. It honors the victory of good over evil energy, and is a time when people gather in friendship to smile and laugh as they throw dyed powder in the air. And it's also a time when strangers meet and hug.
John Petruska is vice president of the NSU International Student Organization and studies graphic design and linguistics.
“Holi Festival is a celebration of the springtime, friendship, humanity, and happiness. It is a season of renewals. It’s starting a new leaf in the right way,” he said.
The NSU Holi Festival was introduced on campus a few years ago. Maddi Rogers, the 2020 event organizer and a senior from Claremore, said NSU used to have a large population of East Indian students on campus. They decided to bring their tradition to the community, so they ordered a large package of "gulal," the colorful powder. The International Student Organization had years' worth of powder left over, so they decided to continue hosting the celebration.
“Holi is an ancient Indian Hindu festival celebrating the entrance of spring," said Rogers. "The NSU community welcomes the new season by throwing paint powder while blasting Indian music.”
Rogers visited India twice while performing missionary work, and she was first introduced to the festival there.
“I remember walking the streets and observing the vendors selling the gulal powder in a variety of colors,” she said.
NSU welcomes students from many different countries on campus. The goal of the ISO is to bring education and awareness of underrepresented cultures at the university, and the Holi Festival seeks to do just that.
The event takes place in March on the last day before the full moon, which was Monday. However, due to extensive rain, the NSU event was moved to Tuesday this year.
