Local offices and community buildings will be closed on certain days during Christmas week.
The United Keetoowah Band offices will be closed Dec. 23-25.
Cherokee Nation's W.W. Keeler Complex, satellite offices, and health centers will be closed Dec. 24-25.
The Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department, as well as other Cherokee Nation emergency services, will remain open during holidays.
City and county offices in Tahlequah and Hulbert will be closed Dec. 24-25.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.
The Tahlequah Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, and be closed on Dec. 24-25. The Hulbert Public Library will be closed Dec. 24-25.
The OSU Extension office will be closed Dec. 24-25.
Senior citizen centers will not be open or serving lunches on Dec. 24-25.
Local post offices will be closed Dec. 25. Some branches may close early Dec. 24.
Tahlequah Solid Waste will have a different curbside pickup schedule.
Trash normally picked up on Mondays and Tuesday will be collected on Monday, Dec. 23. The Wednesday route will be run on Thursday, Dec. 26.
The routes scheduled for Thursday and Friday be collected on Friday, Dec. 27.
