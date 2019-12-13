The annual Holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign officially kicks off this weekend.
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office will team up with more than 60 law enforcement agencies to ensure everyone has a safe holiday. The campaign started Dec. 13 and will continue through Jan 1.
The goal of the campaign is to an end to impaired driving and each year, Oklahoma law enforcement are joined by thousands of personnel to participate in the high-visibility operation.
According to information from OHSO, 331 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes, and the number of fatalities reported in drug-related crashes has continued to climb.
"These numbers are shocking, and they are why it is more important than ever to team up with law enforcement to help solve the problem," said Paul Harris, director of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
Programs such as ENDUI Oklahoma and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over work to address the severity of impaired driving in Oklahoma.
"We want to make sure everyone has the chance to celebrate the holiday season safely," said Harris.
Last year, the holiday Drive Sober campaign resulted in more than 600 DUI arrests and around 30,000 hours worked by law enforcement.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Tahlequah Police Department will have extra patrols on New Year's Eve, and officers will be available to provide rides for those who need it.
"We'll have a lot of people out during New Year's Eve," said Chennault. "If you get to a point where you drank too much and you can't drive home and can't find a ride, by all means, give us a call and we'll try to help you as much as we can - as long as it's in Cherokee County."
For New Year's Eve, Garner said TPD will usually get a grant that allows officers to work overtime. TPD offers those who have consumed too much alcohol a ride home.
"If you are at a bar or somewhere and live within the city limits and call us, we'll give you a courtesy ride," he said. "We'll come and get you and take you to your house. We'd rather do that than for you to get in your vehicle and drive home."
Both Chennault and Garner stressed the rides are only to get revelers home, and not a ride to other bars or parties.
"That doesn't mean that you drove and got pulled over. This goes for people who are responsible enough to ask for help before they got into a bad situation," said Chennault.
In addition to the high-visibility patrols, numerous ENDUI sobriety checkpoints will be conducted around the state during the enforcement period. For information, look for checkpoint advisories from ENDUI Oklahoma on Facebook and at the OHSO Newsroom, at http://ohso.ok.gov/newsroom.
