The Methodist Church activities building will be filled with good cheer as Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country presents Holiday Evening with CASA on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m.
The cost for the evening is $15; children ages 6-12 are $7; children younger than 6 years enter free. Dress is casual. Tickets may be purchased from any CASA board member, staff member, or at the CASA office, 201 E. Delaware St.
The annual fundraiser will include a meal of Kriss Harris's homemade baked spaghetti, tossed salad, homemade desserts, and beverages.
Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, and both a silent auction and a live auction will be held. Many door prizes will be given away.
Two special features at this year's event will be $10 chances to win a two-hour limousine tour of Tulsa Christmas lights and the opportunity to win two round-trip airline tickets to any place in the domestic U.S. on Southwest Airlines.
"With daily operating costs continuing to rise, this fundraiser is important to CASA's operating budget," said Jo Prout, CASA executive director. "The greater Tahlequah community has been very supportive of this event in the past, and we are hopeful that the same generous community spirit will continue. The number of child abuse and neglect cases increases each year, and CASA will use the proceeds from this event to recruit and train more volunteer child advocates."
CASA recruits, screens, trains, and supervises volunteers to speak for the best interests of children who enter the court system as a result of abuse and-or neglect.
Volunteer child advocates serve abused and neglected children in Cherokee County District Court, Adair County District Court, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
From July, 2018, through June, 2019, CASA volunteers served 82 abused children in the three court systems; however, there were more than 200 other children who could not be represented by a CASA volunteer because there are not enough advocates to meet the need.
"The CASA Holiday Evening event is a great place to enjoy the company of friends, eat good food, and buy unique gifts," said Larry Gipson, CASA board president. "Increasing the number of trained volunteer advocates will help us serve our most vulnerable children. We urge everyone to support this event and CASA's service to abused children."
CASA of Cherokee Country board members are Larry Gipson, Jon Overacker, Lynn Thompson, Hank Wright, James Brown, Lynna Carson, Patricia Copeland, Ken Philpott, Bryan Swim, and Cathy Welch.
CASA staff members are Jo Prout and Liz Rainbolt.
To donate auction items or door prizes for the fundraiser, to purchase or reserve tickets to the event, or to request information about becoming a CASA volunteer, phone the CASA office at 918-456-8788 or 866-400-8788, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or visit the CASA office at 201 E. Delaware St.
