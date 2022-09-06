Holiday events imbued with tradition, from crafts to cars

The Cherokee National Holiday wound down Sunday evening, but before it did, dozens of activities, ranging the gamut from art to car shows, traditional games and crafts, were on the agenda for guests to enjoy.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, the festivities featured many different attractions, such as the car show at the Cherokee Casino. The car show was coordinated by Kathryn Jackson.
"We have hired eight outside contractors to participate as the judges. They judge the vehicles all day long in several different categories," said Jackson. "The prizes are offered for different reasons, from being the best original vehicle, as old as 1928, to new vehicles with modifications."
The show was from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and many different types of cars were on display,from a Volkswagen Thing to some Space Age-looking vehicles.
A number of events were on tap at the One Fire Field, including talks on different aspects of Indigenous life.
Tonia Weavel presented “Cherokee Talks: Discovering Cherokee History Through Clothing." Weavel conducted personal research on the topic of Cherokee historical clothing and used that knowledge to educate audiences on historically accurate indigenous clothing. She combined her research with her personal understanding of Cherokee history and Indigenous ways of life to come to some conclusions about Cherokee and Native ways of dressing.
"When you read about our history or learn about what we are doing, you are often seeing it through someone else's eyes. They are outsiders looking in," said Weavel.
Weavel also focused on the fact that Indigenous clothing was often fairly advanced in terms of practicality and function, and several methods used by Native peoples centuries ago are still being implemented in garment production.
"Of course, we used everything," said Weavel. "The Alaskans cut, cleaned, and sewed seal intestines as raincoats, and that's the most ingenious item of clothing. But a close second are the feather capes developed by us Cherokees."
Weavel explained that native still use plants and animal products in clothing today, and the feather capes developed by the Cherokees are very much continued in modern-day down jackets.
"We use down jackets even today, because it's the warmest feathers there are," said Weavel.
These talks and other ways of honoring and acknowledging Cherokee culture are at the heart of the Cherokee National Holiday.
Patsy Spottedbird describes herself as half Kiowa and half United Keetoowah Band, and she is an active member in her indigenous communities.
"Events like this are important to give tribal members a place and a space to connect, to share, and to learn about their tribal heritage," said Spottedbird. "Cherokee National Holiday is like a homecoming for so many."
Promoting connection not only to present members of the tribal community, but also past members through education and promotion of the history of the tribal peoples here, is the core of the annual Holiday.
"It is an educational experience for those who might not have grown up around their culture, for them to come and connect or reconnect with friends or family," said Spottedbird. "I recommend the local community attend as many events as they can. Cherokee culture is so important to the area, even if you aren't a tribal member."
Since it's the Cherokee Nation capital, those who call Tahlequah home may agree there are many reasons to get involved with the Holiday.
"For people to learn about a culture that has shaped, in so many ways, the community we have now is vital. Whether people learn about tribal history through a museum in the area, or learn one of the traditional games and activities, it creates a better understanding of why our culture is so important to us," said Spottedbird. "There really is something for everyone no matter what your interests are.”
