Ice rinks are not easy to come by in Oklahoma, and while those who visit the Snowflake Winter Festival in downtown Tahlequah might hit the ice more times than they care to, locals are getting the hang of it.
Adam Richmond, of the Snowflake, said many in the community grew up at the Skatehouse in town, which has helped them transition to the ice rink.
“I think a lot of people catch on quickly, but kids pick up faster than the adults,” he said. “The kids are just now getting comfortable with gravity. Us adults, we’ve kind of forgotten what it’s like to be Bambi on ice.”
The weather has caused some disruptions for the rink this year, as balmy temperatures and high winds are not conducive to keeping the water frozen. A succession of cold days has opened it up to skaters of all levels, though. For the past several days, the Snowflake – now that it’s open every day, while students are on their holiday break – has been filled with skaters slipping, sliding and gliding.
On Wednesday, Jessica Winsett took her kids out to the rink, where more than a few slips and falls occurred. It’s all part of the experience, and it’s something Winsett anticipated.
“I expected lots of bumps and bruises,” Winsett said, jokingly. “I’m thankful they brought it back. It’s exciting for all the kids. It’s something good for Tahlequah and the kids love it. And the weather is perfect.”
Visitors from all around the state have shown up to sail around the rink. Skaters have come in from Tulsa, Fort Smith and beyond to test their skills. On Saturday, Tara Underwood brought her three kids to try ice skating for the first time, and she was in awe of the facility and her kids’ aptitude for skating.
“We’re from Sallisaw, so we’re having a good day here,” Underwood said. “We’ve been wanting to come for a while and it’s exceeding expectations. They’re doing pretty good.”
While some figure-skating aficionados have impressed the staff and visitors, the less-experienced skaters have had help getting their feet underneath them.
“I get to meet new people and I get to help out the kids a lot,” Nolan Wright said. “It’s really awesome helping teach them how to skate. We occasionally have one or two wipeouts, but they just get back up and they’re fine.”
The rink has plastic trainers to help people balance when they first get started, and Richmond said the staff will try to coach them away from the skate aids when they feel they’re ready to go on their own.
“We do our best to make sure we teach everyone how to skate, so we can maximize their experience so they’re able to have fun,” he said. “Once they get used to that mechanic and they finally start to relax, then it all clicks. The more you think about it and the more tense and scared you are, the harder it is to learn.”
You're invited
The Snowflake Winter Festival ice rink is scheduled to be open every day until at least Jan. 1, 2022, from 2 to 9 p.m. Today, Thursday, guests are invited to see Santa Claus, who will be at the rink from 5 to 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.