HULBERT – The holiday spirit was alive and well Saturday evening in Hulbert, as local residents made their way to Main Street to watch the annual Christmas parade.
The procession was filled with area business owners, local leaders, members of the Hulbert High School band, bikers, clowns, a few Grinches, and of course, Santa Claus. Families reveled in the excitement as they waited along the parade route, with people of all ages going after the bombardment of candy thrown their direction.
It was a joyful time for all who showed up, and Mayor Kenneth Fore said he thinks people missed it, after the parade was canceled due to COVID-19 last year.
“We had an awesome turnout,” he said. “I feel very fortunate to have all these people come out. We had a great parade committee this year that put this together. I’m thankful for everyone of them, and we’ve been really fortunate with our sponsors this year.”
This year’s theme was "Christmas Past, Present and Future."
“I came up with that because I was worried about everyone’s financial ability to build a float, and that way they could go back and use past decorations,” said Brigette Manes, a member of the parade committee. “I wanted everyone to be able to participate. It was bigger than normal and we had quality floats this time.”
With 57 entries into the parade, some of floats drew gasps as they rolled by, with families enchanted by the extravagant spectacle. The Grinch’s sleigh, nativity scenes, an airboat, and work trucks and equipment adorned with Christmas lights were featured. But the show-stopper was a giant gingerbread house constructed by Lil Native Treats, who won the $300 prize for best float.
“Whoever built that gingerbread house really put some effort into it this year,” said Elisa Jacobs, who brought her family out to the parade. “It’s pretty obvious they love Christmas. I’m so impressed.”
After the parade, community members and parade attendees gathered in the Hulbert Public Schools auditorium for a cash prize giveaway. A total of $3,500 was handed out to lucky individuals, provided by Jordan, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, and the local businesses. Roughly 1,000 people were in attendance, well over the population of Hulbert.
“We take in Norwood, Shady Grove, Lost City, Peggs, and across the river before you get to Wagoner County,” Manes said. “So Hulbert itself is small, but when you pull in all the surrounding communities, a lot of people come to town. It was one of the best parades we’ve had.”
