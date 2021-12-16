Holiday opportunities can help keep kids busy

Friday is the last day of school for most Cherokee County students, and that has area parents scrambling for ideas in hopes that their kids do not spend the next 2-1/2 weeks in front of a screen.
Although snow blankets the West Coast of the U.S., Oklahoma has no such weather in its immediate forecast, which means parents will not be able to rely on plastic sleds to keep children entertained for hours at a time. For those planning to stay in Cherokee County for the holidays, there are opportunities to keep kids busy, both inside and outside the house.
Christmas is traditionally a time of giving, and families can serve the community alongside various organizations. Parents can call these groups to find out their needs, as well as to see if they offer tasks that can be performed by youth. Whether making sandwiches for the Tahlequah Day Center or taking care of animals at the Humane Society of Cherokee County, responsible children can learn about service and the spirit of giving.
Michelle Newton of the Tahlequah Public Library offers suggestions for kids with time on their hands.
"Bake from their favorite cookbook, build a fort with kitchen chairs and blankets to read your favorite books in. Play a new board game; you can check one out from the library. Write or draw your own story. Use play dough to create a new animal. Write a letter or draw a picture, then send it in the mail to someone who is important to you. Make a Cheerios or Fruit Loops necklace; you will need yarn and cereal for that project. Create some sidewalk chalk art," she said.
Popular board games this year include A Game of Cat & Mouse, Abandon All Artichokes, Candy Land, Guess Who, Outfoxed, Rhino Hero, Sleeping Queens, Ticket to Ride, Underdog Games Trekking the National Parks, Yeti in My Spaghetti, and Zingo.
Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, recommends setting up scavenger hunts for kids. They are great as an outdoor or indoor activity. They can be as elaborate or as simplistic as the family would like.
"Hands-on learning has numerous benefits, including increased memory of previously taught concepts. Scavenger hunts offer kids an opportunity to practice problem-solving in a tangible way and help to reinforce and act-out methods they have been taught by parents or teachers, which leads to increased retention," she said.
For scavenger ideas, parents can search Google or Pinterest.
For families that want to take a trip within the state, Winn suggests obtaining a Route 66 passport from travelok.com.
"It would be fun to do trips throughout the year, and you get the passport stamped at various places along Route 66," she said.
