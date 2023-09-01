Kicking off celebrations of the 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday, a quilt show held at the Chota Conference Center in the Cherokee Casino showed off the fancy designed creations of 105 quilters and textile artists.
In the large hall, rows of tall frames held quilts, wall hangings, baby blankets and clothing, all brightly colored, and each one telling its own story.
Debra Harl, coordinator of the show, proudly showed off the entries, telling the stories behind the elaborate designs. Harl works as a self-sufficiency counselor for the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority.
“My mother was a quilter her [whole] life, and I’ve been [helping with the quilt show] for six years. I helped my mother at all the quilt shows in Sequoyah County, and all of her friends are quilters,” said Harl. “So I kind of grew up under the quilt racks.”
The theme of the show, chosen by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., is “Building Our Nation.” The entries for the themed wall hangings depicted each quilters’ representation of this year’s theme.
Four judges, Heather Winn from Oklahoma State University Extension office, Pat Taylor from the Sequoyah County Extension, Nikki Baker-Limore, and Kathy Tibbets carefully examined the intricate designs and stitching. These four judged who is the best quilter. The other category winners are chosen by Hoskin, Deputy Chief Brian Warner, their wives and children. The public also voted on their favorites.
Both hand quilting and machine quilting were represented in the displayed quilts.
Harl’s 82-year old mother, Avis Choate, who lives in Marble City, entered a small pink baby quilt with the name of the newest baby born into their family, Sophia, stitched into the design. Choate was unable to be at this year’s show, but last year, Choate won the Chief’s award.
One wall hanging came from England, sent by Melinda Schwakhofer.
“It’s called ‘It’s in my DNA’, and you see the DNA strand [running through the piece],” said Harl.
Michelle Newton created one titled “Play Ball,” and each block had a white baseball with red stitching.
“She went through I don’t know how many towns finding all the different shades of green [material],” Harl said. “She made it for her nephew, I think she said.”
Melissa Watts entered a quilt titled “Talking Leaves.” Watts graduated from the Cherokee language program, and each block had a leaf with a Cherokee alphabet depicted on it.
Entries arrived from Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.
A memorial to the last remaining Cherokee treasure quilter who has passed on, stood in the corner of the of the room, draped with an unfinished quilt top, and topped with a candle and commemorative plaque in Cherokee.
Michael Hamlin, the co-coordinator, helped Harl set up the displays and quilts starting Wednesday morning.
“Logistically, it takes eight months of planning,” said Hamlin. “When the holiday this season ends, we take a four-month break, and then start planning again. The administration gets together, and the chief determines what the theme is, and then the coordinators have their first meeting and start working from there.”
Seventy-two quilters entered in the show in 2022. This year, 105 quilters entered the show.
“Last year, we thought it was because of coronavirus and everyone was cooped up and had plenty of time to make a bunch of quilts,” said Harl. “We thought we wouldn’t be as big this year and we ended up with 105.”
Hamlin has known Harl for years, and when she needed help, he stepped up. He does all of the decorating of the room.
Entrants do not have to be members of the Cherokee Nation.
“The chief said no, they don’t have to be Cherokee,” said Harl.
Customers on Friday and Saturday received door prizes donated by various artists. Winners received cash, blue ribbons, and a signed certificate.
The winners are...
• The winner of the Chief’s Choice is “Talking Leaves” by Melissa Watts.
• First Lady’s Choice is “Red and White Carpenter’s Square” by Deborah Ebke.
• First Daughter’s Choice is “Window View” by Norma Silk.
• The themed choice, chosen by designer Dan Mink, is “Janet Foreman Green.”
• Deputy Chief’s Choice is “Postage Stamp” by Genevieve Russell.
• Maco Warner’s Choice is “Tabatha’s Angel,” by Avis Choate.
