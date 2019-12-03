FORT GIBSON - Fort Gibson National Cemetery will soon be decorated with wreaths, as two organizations will hold ceremonies on Dec. 14.
Members of Wreaths for Fallen Heroes will place over 20,000 artificial wreaths on gravesites. A Wreath-Laying Ceremony will be Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Committal Shelter, and the public is invited.
Wreaths for Fallen Heroes is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to buy artificial wreaths for gravesites at the National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America will place natural wreaths on gravesites Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., and the public is invited. WAA is committed to recognizing veterans, active-duty military and their families. The goal is to remind the public to remember the veterans, honor their service, and teach children the value of freedom.
The National Cemetery is at 1423 Cemetery Road in Fort Gibson. For more information, contact Bill Rhoades, director, at 918-478-2334.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.