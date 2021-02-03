Michael Korenblit, author of “Until We Meet Again,” said his dad, Meyer, made a pledge to his family one night in 1942 as they were planning to leave their home in Hrubieszów, Poland, to escape capture from Nazi soldiers.
He promised family members he would meet them at a farm where they planned to hide, after he visited his girlfriend, Manya Nagelsztajin, the author’s mother.
Michael had risked life and limb to see her, and his mother and her family were getting ready to hide in their basement when Meyer arrived. He asked Manya if she would come with him to the farm, and asked if the whole family would join. Her father decided it was best to stay put. Still, Meyer wanted Manya to come.
“The next thing that happened was the most incredible thing any human being could possibly do,” Korenblit said. “Her mother took her in her arms and said, ‘It’s OK. Go with him. Maybe if we’re separated, some of us will have a better chance to survive.’ Her mom was hoping ... she was sending her daughter to life. The one thing she was almost assured of is that she was probably never, ever going to see her young daughter again. My mother made the decision to go with her boyfriend.”
The 14-year-old brother of Manya, Chaim, also went with Korenblit’s father. It was the last time they saw their mother, father, and remaining brothers and sisters. The family hid in the basement for three days until they ran out of water. Then, the father left to get water and was recognized by someone who knew he was Jewish.
“The Nazis went to the house, searched it, and found them hiding in the basement. They marched them to the outskirts of town, where they shot them dead and buried them in a mass grave,” said Korenblit.
Meanwhile, Meyer, Manya, and Chaim made it to the farm. The farmer had built a large haystack, and dug the inside of it where the family would hide for two weeks.
One day, the family got word that the Nazis were no longer looking for Jews, and were bringing Jews back because they needed them for work in the ghetto where they lived. It was decided that Korenblit’s parents, with Chaim, would return to their town, because they thought they could help the family better.
“When my dad left the haystack that night, that would be the last time he saw his parents again,” said Korenblit.
Meyer’s mother and father decided they would travel to another Jewish ghetto. A train headed to that area stopped in their hometown of Hrubieszów. Before the train took back off, they were recognized by someone, turned in to the Gestapo, taken off the train, and shot dead.
“Meanwhile, my mom, my dad, Chaim, and my mom’s best friend were in the ghetto,” the author said. “And one day, the Nazis decided they had too many Jews and not enough work, and they made a selection. One of the Jews who was selected of the 100 was her brother Chaim. That would be the last time she saw her brother.”
Not long after, the couple were packed into a cattle car with other Jews. They were brought to the first of several concentration, labor and extermination camps they would go to over the next two years. They were split into women’s and men’s camps, but again, it was not enough to keep Korenblit’s parents apart.
“My dad proceeded to sneak out of the barrack, avoided the Nazi guards, crawled under the barbed-wire fence of the men’s camp, across the open area, under the barbed-wire fence of the women’s camp, found my mother’s barrack, where he snuck in and would spend the night there with her,” said Korenblit.
Meyer did that every night, until the Nazis took Manya away. It was the last time they saw each other for 18 months. Manya was taken to four other camps, including Auschwitz-Birkenau. But she and 299 other women were lucky; they were transferred to a camp in Czechoslovakia.
“It was there she was liberated by the Russian forces,” said Korenblit. “She was not quite 20 years old, she was 5-foot-1, and she weighed 65 pounds.”
Meanwhile, Korenblit’s father and his friends were taken through seven more camps. They didn’t expect to live much longer, as the Allies were closing in on Germany, and the Nazis took them on a death march.
“What they would literally do is take the Jews out of the camps and walk them to death,” said Korenblit. “On the second night of that death march, they decided that night they would try to get away.”
Meyer and others took off in the middle of the night, and made it to a barn to hide for the night. The German farmer who discovered them the next morning brought them food and water, but said they would soon have to leave. The next night, they were awakened by a rumbling sound. The men looked outside and saw trucks and jeeps with American flags on them.
“When my dad was liberated, he was 5-foot-10, he was not quite 21, and he weighed 78 pounds,” said the author.
Korenblit said his parents’ story is a tale of three miracles. The first was that they survived the Holocaust at all. The second was that they found each other after they were separated.
“The third miracle happened 39 years later, when I was doing research on the book,” he said. “I ended up finding my mom’s brother Chaim, whom we thought had died in Auschwitz-Birkenau, alive and well and living in Newcastle, England.”
