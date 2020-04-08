By Sheri Gourd
sgourd@tahlequahdailypress.com
Many area residents are having to cook and bake more often at home these days, and that can offer an opportunity to try new foods or make family favorites.
Tahlequah Public School board member Chrissi Nimmo, who is married with three children, said she's cooked about 1,000 meals in the past three weeks. Having the kids out of school offers a chance to get them into the kitchen.
Katy June and her daughter Jade made miniature chocolate chip cookies using a recipe from one of Jade's cookbooks for kids.
"They had nutmeg in them, which I've never used in a chocolate chip cookie before. It was delicious. We've also made quick yeast rolls, peanut butter bars, strawberry roses, and many home-cooked meals," said June.
Holli Lee Amparan said her 2-year-old son, Rumi Christie, likes to crack eggs and help stir the creations.
"Oatmeal bowls have been my favorite. If I have fruit, I'll add that, almond butter, coconut, nuts, honey - anything I can find. I've also been making pancakes," she said.
Melissa Foreman said her entire household has been cooking.
"The youngest and I made my grandma's chocolate pie filling. We eat it as a pudding. The middle kiddo is a cookie-aholic, and the oldest grilled an amazing steak this evening to go along with our twice-baked potatoes," Foreman said on Facebook Tuesday night, April 7. "I'm a planner, so seldom do I run out."
Jolene Herman said that for her son's birthday, she made cheesecake from scratch for the first time.
"I ended up with enough filling for two, so the second one is baking now," she posted Tuesday night in response to a Daily Press inquiry.
Using just three ingredients, Jennifer Phillips made peanut butter cookies. She used 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of peanut butter, and one egg. They were baked for about 10 minutes at 325 degrees.
Buzzy Manning doesn't eat sweets, but she has been enjoying a variety of soups.
"I was thrilled to find kale and spinach both, and have delighted in making stir fry and soups using both. Call me strange, but I love it," she said.
Jennifer Wilson discovered a frozen turkey she bought after Thanksgiving, so she made a full-blown turkey dinner.
"We have also had Indian tacos, pork roast, and pulled chicken with gravy in the crock pot. Crock pot meals are my fave - no mess and less fuss. They have been my saving grace these last 21 days," said Wilson.
Tavia Armstrong believes in "waste not, want not."
"I made a big batch of banana muffins when my bananas started to go brown, and blackberry pie and strawberry cake when the berries I had bought to eat in salads passed their peak," she said. "I cut up a whole bunch of carrots, celery and onions to freeze for soups and pot pies. I'm all about maximizing my produce now to avoid unnecessary trips to the store."
Running to the store for just one ingredient isn't too popular of an idea these days. Plus, some items seem difficult to find, especially flour and yeast.
"I like to bake bread, cinnamon rolls, etc., but all-purpose flour is hard to come by," said Jamie Tannehill.
Alisha Fletcher said she's been trying to perfect her chocolate chip cookie recipe, but she would like to try her hand at making bread.
"I've had an impossible time finding bread flour or yeast," she said. "I've also made cinnamon rolls, pound cake, banana nut bread, and chocolate macaroons. My boyfriend helps out by eating all of it so I don't have to."
Alisa Wren has had problems finding flour to make Indian tacos.
"I've also been wanting to make homemade rolls and pizza, but can't find yeast," she said.
Cate Fritz bought several essentials before the stores started selling out. She normally cooks every day, anyway, but now, it's just more often.
"I have a bag of flour, but I've been having a hard time finding chicken, eggs, butter; I finally was able to get cornmeal this week," she said. "I've been ordering groceries online. I had to start ordering over $200 worth each time because I only get about half my order. I normally spend about $75 a week on groceries for my family of three, and I think we're closer to $100 now because our main items are out of stock and we have to substitute."
Heather Winn, Family and Consumer Sciences educator with Cherokee County OSU Extension Service, said some food items can be used as a replacement for others when supplies are low.
Instead of 1 cup of sifted all-purpose flour, one of the following options could be used: 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of cake flour; 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons of unsifted all-purpose flour; 1-1/2 cup of bread crumbs; 1 cup of rolled oats; one-third cup of cornmeal, bran rice flour and two-thirds cup of all-purpose flour; three-fourths cup of whole wheat flour or bran flour and one-fourth cup of all-purpose flour; 1 cup of rye or rice flour; or 1 cup of soybean flour and three-fourths cup of all-purpose flour.
Winn did note that specialty flours added to yeast bread recipes will result in reduced volume and a heavier product.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.