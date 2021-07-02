Home-building costs skyrocket, materials harder to come by

Tariffs on Canadian lumber, beetle infestations, mills shutdown due to COVID-19, fuel prices and a variety other of factors have led to significant increases in the cost of building materials. This has raised the cost of building a new home, while simultaneously upholding the high demand and prices for existing homes.
The price of lumber hit an all-time high in May. While the market has peaked and lumber futures fell 42 percent in June, it’s unlikely to be noticed for several months.
“The futures market went down a whole lot and everyone got real excited,” said Mike Skinner, Tahlequah Lumber owner. “People need to keep in mind that the futures market only is relative to a specific species of SPF [lumber] from the western side of the states. That’s typically not what’s sold around the area.”
The cost of lumber reached record number highs due to several variables, many of which stem from the pandemic. Additional regulations have increased operating expenses for mills. Some smaller mills weren’t able to afford to stay open throughout the health crisis, so they had to deal with what inventory they already had. A 20 percent tariff on Canadian lumber imposed by former President Donald Trump hasn’t helped, and although it was slashed to 9 percent in December, President Joe Biden is now working to raise it back up to around 18 percent.
The mountain pine beetles aren’t out of the woods, either. Around 44 million acres of forest in British Columbia have been impacted by them, as they destroyed 752 million cubic meters of sellable pine from the 1990s to 2017, according to the Canadian Forest Service.
"And then there are freight costs, with rising fuel prices, so it’s costing more to ship these materials,” said Tahlequah Lumber Manager Christian Cruz. “There’s a lot going into it.”
It’s not just regular 2x4s costing an arm and a leg. Steel, electrical supplies, plumbing fixtures and windows have also been hard to come by. It’s made both building a new home or remodeling an existing one harder on wallets.
“One patch of your floor that would have cost $20 to fix is now costing you $80,” Cruz said. “Wafer board, or OSB, is the main type of house sheathing which you put on the studs afterward, before you put on your siding. When I started here last July, we were at $16.95 a sheet; now we’re at $50 a sheet. That’s just in one year we’re seeing that much of an increase.”
The shortage of supplies has created uncertainty in future prices, too. It’s made it difficult for retailers to estimate costs and give quotes. Framing companies might estimate their budget six months out of construction to be around $40,000, but by the time a project is completed, it could cost them $20,000 more.
Cruz said Tahlequah Lumber used to have a lock-in policy of 30 days when giving quotes, but it can’t offer that now, with how quickly prices are increasing.
“So we’re barely giving five to seven days, and any job that you’re doing is going to take a lot longer than that, so it’s almost like you’re having to plan budget-wise around these increases,” he said.
Not only are prices up, but wait times for material are longer than usual. Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity recently broke ground on its 30th house, but Executive Director Linda Cheatham said supplies have been difficult to find and have taken time to come in.
“It’s taken extra time for doors – interior and exterior – to come in,” she said. “Prices on some items have almost tripled. We were doing a home repair for a lady who needed her windows replaced. We ordered the windows in February and they just came in the month of June.”
The increased costs of materials and long wait times may have raised the price of constructing new homes, as well as buying new homes. But Skinner said that doesn’t mean people should hold off on building their dream house, as it might not get any cheaper in the long run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.