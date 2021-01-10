Lake Region Electric Cooperative looks forward to helping members interested in electric vehicle home chargers.
To encourage efficient EV battery management strategies, Lake Region is now offering a $250 rebate for a new Level 2 Energy Star electric vehicle chargers installed at member's homes.
A Level 2 charger requires 240-volts, the same voltage used by an electric clothes dryer. This charges a vehicle faster than a Level 1 charger, which uses a standard 120-volt three-prong outlet charger. A variety of Level 2 chargers are available from different manufacturers and should be selected to match the vehicle.
To get started, print off the EV Charger Rebate form from the website, www.lrecok.coop/rebates.
Then, find a state licensed and bonded electrical contractor to install the charger.
LREC members can get money back for installing programmable thermostats, electric water heaters, heat pump water heaters, mini-split air conditioners, heat pump heating and cooling systems and EV home chargers.
