The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Christmas parade will be themed “Home for the Holidays.” The day and date will be announced in the coming weeks.
The parade will have a new take in an effort to keep everyone in the community safe from COVID-19.
“The parade will have the same parade lineup; only each entry will be positioned along one side of Muskogee Avenue in a dedicated space for that size and type of entry, and will face the street. Parade attendees will drive through slowly to experience the various floats and parade entries as they move through the line-up,” said Kelley Robertson, TACC operations manager. “Think of it as a regular moving parade, but in reverse – the spectators are now moving along the parade route.”
Robertson said she is excited to offer this for Tahlequah and thinks it will fit in with this year's theme.
“We already have been in the planning stages and have quite a few fun surprises for everyone,” she said. “One of which includes partnering with Lakes Country 102.1 for a live feed of the parade by our emcees. Parade attendees will be able to tune to Lakes Country through their car radio and listen to our emcees give a live summary of our participants all while driving through.”
Other holiday festivities downtown will include the Tahlequah Main Street Association Cookie Stroll on Main on Dec. 5.
“We’re happy to team up with the Chamber and make this holiday season as much fun as it has always been,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. “Be watching our Facebook page and website for announcements of our upcoming events.”
The Chamber will offer an online Cookie Stroll registration option that will be posted soon in an effort to make it as contactless as possible.
For more information on the parade and other events, visit the Chamber website, www.tahlequahchamber.com; the Tahlequah Main Street Association website, www.tahlequahmainstreet.com; or either organizations’ Facebook Pages.
