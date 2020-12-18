The Tahlequah Public Works Authority and Grand River Dam Authority Winners Circle winners for the 2020 Home for the Holidays parade are: Santa’s Choice, Tahlequah City Solid Waste Department; Best Original Entry, Miss NSU; and Top Score, Ramos TaeKwonDo.
Home for the Holidays parade winners announced
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 37. Laborer. Died December 11th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services December 21st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation December 18th from 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
FORT SMITH [mdash] age 67. Died December 16th in Fort Smith, AR. Funeral Services December 21st at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK.
CLAREMORE [mdash] age 72. Hair Dresser. Died December 11th in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services December 18th at 2:00pm at Moody Cemetery. Visitation December 17th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WELLING [mdash] age 75. Caretaker. Died December 10th in Fayetteville, AR. Graveside Services December 10th 10:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation December 15th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
