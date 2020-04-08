With personal health and safety at the forefront during the outbreak of COVID-19, many home-bound area residents have decided to forego visits from home health care providers until the pandemic subsides.
At Cherokee Nation Home Health Services, a nonprofit organization, staff members say they have been taking extra precautions before visiting their patients by wearing personal protective equipment and making pre-visit phone screenings.
“So we call and ask the patients a list of questions,” said April Moore, director. “And then our staff also has to report to their supervisors with a list of questions every morning. We’re just making sure that we’re not having any exposures, or nothing has changed between visits, or anything like that.”
Every week, the visits for CNHHS nurses have decreased. As their patients grow more aware of the hazards of coming in close contact with providers, they have requested that a nurse or aid not visit until the spread of the virus slows. This home health provider also offers a service through its advantage waiver program to help individuals clean and sanitize their homes, if needed.
According to Moore, CNHHS has not had any patients test positive for COVID-19, but there was one test pending as of Tuesday, April 7. Moore said all visits with that patient have been over the phone and will continue to be, until the test is confirmed or comes back negative.
Like many health care providers, CNHHS did have a limited amount of personal protective equipment, but the group has since been able to acquire some with the help of one of the largest federally recognized tribe in the country, as well as through community support.
“With some help from Cherokee Nation and other resources, we were able to get a bunch of PPE, so we were able to hand that out and make sure everybody has enough,” said Moore.
While many businesses have closed their doors during the health crisis, gasoline stations and convince stores remain essential businesses and are still open. However, a large number of them have shuttered their bathrooms, making it difficult for nurses who have to travel long distances to find a place to use the restroom. That's something the staff at both Cherokee Nation Home Health Services and Angels Care Home Health have had to deal with.
“They drive all the way back to the office if they’re not close by their house to come to the bathroom,” said Alicia Valle, branch director at the Tahlequah site. “It’s a problem.”
Some patients for Angels Care have also waived their visits, for the time being. About a third of the patients seen by the Tahlequah entity have done so. In those situations, Valle said, phones calls are being placed to ensure patients are OK. She also said the home health provider has been contacting former, discharged patients to see if they have any questions or need assistance.
“We’ve made a bunch of phone calls to our current patients and previous patients that we’ve had,” said Valle. “We’ve had several patients on hold right now, waiting for this virus to past. They’re not letting nurses or anyone in at this point, and we completely understand that, and they’re probably patients that have family that’s helping them and are able to go without a nurse.”
The Angels Care Home Health staff has been in contact with local hospitals. Valle said health facilities are trying to determine which agencies are taking COVID-19 patients so they can free up beds for more critical patients. While there was a shortage of PPE at one point, she said supplies and equipment have since started to come in more frequently, which the nurse who visits a COVID-19 patient likely appreciates.
“We accepted a COVID patient, probably the first one in our company to be accepted, last week,” said Valle. “The nurse went in and admitted them, wearing her full PPE, of course.”
