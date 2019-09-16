Home-school educator 'constantly learning'

Although she is currently an educator herself, Christina Schneider, 32, is constantly learning.
Raised in Austin, Texas, Schneider has lived in the Cherokee County area for almost five years. She relocated to assist aging family members.
"Family is one of the most important 'things' in this world," she said. "I would do anything for those I care about. I guess that's one reason I choose to home-school."
Growing up, Schneider enjoyed going to school and assisting fellow students and teachers, when needed. An only child, she would even play "school" at home with stuffed animals and dolls. Her favorite part was reading out loud.
"I knew even before high school that I wanted to be a teacher. Not a big fan of worksheets; I like hands-on activities and 'real-world' learning," she said.
Schneider earned a bachelor of science in applied learning and development from the University of Texas, and started on the path to focus on special education. She said she can identify with those on the autism spectrum and those dealing with social-emotional issues.
"I still get nervous presenting projects and ideas in front of others," said Schneider. "Those who have the most trouble communicating with others sometimes have the brightest ideas."
A constant reader, Schneider said that is how she learns new teaching techniques and methods. She also participates in online forums focused on home schooling.
"Although what works for one family doesn't necessarily work for others, it is good to hear what people are trying or to get tips to alter lesson plans," she said.
While she hasn't gotten her children, ages 6 and 8, involved in a home-school group or co-op, she said they take frequent outings to supplement lessons and to keep from going stir-crazy.
"Growing up, my cousins and I would hike around parks and swim wherever we could," said Schneider. "Cherokee County is beautiful and fruitful in its offerings to get outside. The opportunities to study outside are amazing."
Finding local and regional landmarks and historic sites is like a treasure hunt to Schneider and her children.
"History is alive here. You can hear it in people's conversations and recollections," she said. "I had no idea about all of the Civil War action here."
Along with an interest in history and social sciences, Schneider also enjoys music and live theater.
She plays the piano and guitar, and admits to singing in the car and shower. Her children enjoy belting out along with her, and she is attempting to teach them how to play piano.
"It can be difficult to teach your own children, but knowing their personalities and learning styles, I think it's better than them getting lost in a large school or their talents overlooked," said Schneider.
She would encourage those considering a career in education to not just hit the books, but to spend time with children.
"Even if you don't think you want to go into early education, children often have ideas way beyond their years. They can often help us older folks to remember what it was like to be a child full of questions and looking up to someone who is supposed to have the answers," said Schneider.
When not planning lessons or field trips for her sons, Schneider likes to indulge in watching musicals and documentaries. She hopes to get passports for the family so their travel options are unlimited.
