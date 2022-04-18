Home-schooled high school junior pages in Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Home-schooled high school junior Hayden Nottingham has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah. Nottingham served at the Capitol during the 10th week of session, April 11-14.
Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.
Nottingham actively volunteers with community food banks in both Lowery and Tahlequah. After high school, he would like to attend Williamson College of the Trades and study plant management and engineering.
He is the son of Tahlequah resident Cody Nottingham.
