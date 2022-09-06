Homegrown bites spring up in Tahlequah

Residents can taste various shades of the red, white, and blue right here in Tahlequah at several local cafes and restaurants.
Linney Breaux’s opened in 2015, and as co-owner Mike Linney said, serves food that “touches the soul.”
“We serve Cajun but we do a little Creole southern style soul food as well,” said Linney.
Most popular on the menu are the pepper jack cheese stuffed boudin balls, seasonal boiled crawfish, and crab and shrimp boils. Linney recommends patrons try the Smothered Cat Daddy — "breaux-battered" catfish on rice smothered with crawfish étouffée — as well as chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, Lafayette Po-Boy with shrimp, and “Slap Ya Daddy Fries.”
Nichole Henson of Ruby’s said she and her mother opened the restaurant in 2011 with the help of her uncle and my great-uncle, Kelly Yeager — the original owner of Kelly’s Tea Room.
“A lot of our recipes come straight from [Kelly] and my great-grandmother and the way they started doing things way back in the late ‘80s,” said Henson. “Our baked potato soup has won best soup in Cherokee County multiple times.”
This baked potato soup — with a chicken salad sandwich on homemade sourdough bread — is Henson’s most popular dish. She said they bake the sourdough fresh every morning.
“It may seem obvious, but we specialize in soups, sandwiches, and salads. But our cakes and cupcakes are nothing to sneeze at, either. And it’s hard to go wrong with our quiche,” said Henson.
Kawi Café is owned by the Cherokee Nation and is named after the Cherokee word for coffee — a staple of the restaurant. Kawi serves Cherokee fusion food, like bison burgers and wild blueberry griddle cakes made with blue corn.
After a menu revamp in 2021, CN Community Tourism manager Austin Patton told the Tahlequah Daily Press that “a visit to the Kawi Café will enlighten anyone interested in Indigenous ingredients, traditional uses, sources, and the culinary history of the Cherokee people.”
In downtown, Vidalia's Cafe has been in business for almost 29 years, and owner Michelle Naylor said the staff loves what they do.
“We serve sandwiches, spuds, chili dogs, salads, and soup,” she said. “We also have a large selection of desserts, most of which are homemade.”
Naylor said one of her most popular menu items is the Arizona Monster — a spicy sandwich with turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar melted over the meats, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeños and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. The farmers' market salad is another customer favorite, with rows of turkey, bacon, tomato, cheddar, red onion, cucumbers, and boiled egg on iceberg lettuce.
“My favorite dishes include the Arizona Monster, LaHoya salad and all the desserts,” said Naylor.
