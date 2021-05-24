Homelessness blamed for more paraphernalia, drugs in parks

Local law enforcement officials believe the increase of drugs and paraphernalia found in public areas is linked to the rise in homelessness and an amended law.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he met with city officials earlier this month after bike patrol officers seized a large amount of methamphetamine off the bike trail. Mayor Sue Catron and City Administrator Alan Chapman authorized TPD to have paid overtime shifts on the trails until the end of the fiscal year.
“We had one significant drug arrest made by bike patrol on the trail since that started,” said King. “They had a large amount of methamphetamine on them, and anyone that’s been to the parks or walking trail in the past couple of years knows there are lots of needles along the banks of the creek and along the trail.”
King said he doesn’t believe the rise in paraphernalia in the parks is from teens who are skating there, or from visiting families.
“I believe it to be those in our community who are experiencing homelessness more than anything. Our demographic on our homeless population has changed drastically over the past five years,” said King.
The homeless demographic five years ago was composed primarily of long-term residents who had fallen on hard times. According to King, those who were homeless back then typically had alcohol issues, rather than drug problems.
“Over the past three years, probably, our demographic has changed to where the majority of the people experiencing homelessness are not people from here – people who have come here within the last two or three years, have never gained residency, and have a narcotic issue more than an alcohol issue,” said King.
"Focus shifts" of officers are now combing the trails and city parks as problems have increased in those areas. King said there aren’t enough officers to have a dedicated bike patrol, so those who are already on a normal shift are stepping up.
“They’re still responsible for patrolling your neighborhood and answering calls, or — like in this instance — we’ve been approved for a little bit of overtime until the end of the fiscal year for six of our bike patrol officers. Basically [they] work four extra hours a week apiece on the walking trail,” King said.
There were issues in the past with large amounts of drugs, paraphernalia, and trash piled up under Fourth Street Bridge. The Daily Press was on a ride-along with officers when they arrested a man who was passed out under the bridge.
“They have added fence under that bridge, and you can’t get up under there anymore. The clearing out and the [existence of the] trail itself has helped, as far as some of those encampments in close proximity to populated areas,” said King.
Narcotic detectives are working with the Bureau of Indianan Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration and King said they are seeing more heroin coming into Tahlequah.
“We’ve anticipated it for almost five years now, when states and federal started cracking down on opioids. We knew that heroin would be the next wave of drugs, because both of them are opium-based, and therefore it would be the replacement for opioid prescription drugs,” said King.
As of July 2017, possession of heroin is a misdemeanor, and the maximum jail time is one year. The maximum fine is $1,000, and the penalty does not change based on the number of times the user is caught.
Hypothetically, if someone is arrested for a small amount of heroin 12 different times, he can only be charged with a misdemeanor each time. Under Oklahoma law, heroin is a Schedule I drug, and an officer can arrest a suspect if any amount of the drug – even traces or residual amounts – is found in the individual's possession.
According to the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy, a Schedule I substance is defined as a drug with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. A Schedule II substance is defined as a drug with a high potential for abuse that could lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.
After a vote of the people of Oklahoma, the law changed to make the first offense of possession – including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin – a misdemeanor. Subsequent offenses for possession are still misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.