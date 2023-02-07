Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet late Thursday night. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&