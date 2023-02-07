Classical Conversations has made its way to Tahlequah and the surrounding area, to offer families a different option for homeschooling.
Marcie Robbins, a Classical Conversations support representative, said it is a homeschool community worldwide that operates from a biblical worldview. She said some of the main focuses are to help encourage students and to equip parents for home education.
“Typically, our programs meet one day a week within small, local communities,” said Robbins. “We are very diligent to keep small class sizes, but we support local homeschoolers and really encourage great educational habits for all of our students.”
Robbins said the organization has about 130,000 students worldwide. It oversees about 2,000 in Oklahoma and has around 20 communities in the eastern part of the state.
Elise Graham, a mother of two, said being a part of a Classical Conversations community is a blessing, as it allows her to spend more time with her family. She said having a community in Tahlequah will help others to see God through their work.
“It’s just like growing a church. You want to expand the knowledge of God to other people,” said Graham. “So you can look at it as church planning. One church is growing and blossoming and there is a need for … that community there. We then go to play as the church there, so people can see God through all of it.”
Robbins said the organization's reason for establishing a community in Tahlequah stems from interest expressed by local families, and the drive to the nearest Classical Conversations.
“We have two communities already operating in Muskogee, and we had several families this year that drive and commute anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to participate in Classical Conversations there in Muskogee,” said Robbins.
Megan Guthrie, a mother of three children attending Classical Conversations, said she hopes her children will not only make lasting friendships and build relationships with like-minded people through the program, but that they will have a relationship with Jesus throughout their lives.
“I think if this is the choice you make with schooling, the route that you choose to go, I think it’s important to have a community of people who believe the same way you do or who you can connect with, so you’re not doing things alone,” said Guthrie.
She said her family drives about an hour, one way, to attend Classical Conversations in Muskogee, and wants to participate in one that is more locally based.
Robbins is expecting approximately 30-40 students to enroll in the Tahlequah community, but added that they try to limit their class sizes to eight to 12 students.
“We really limit our class sizes, so parents in those younger grades are asked to attend, and we feel like we work to train these parents as well, so they know what to do the other four days of the week at home when they are educating,” said Robbins.
The Tahlequah community is set to begin during the fall 2023 semester. An exact location to meet has not been established yet.
Check it out
For those wanting to get involved with Classical Conversations, Robbins said go to www.classicalconversations.com and attend a global information meeting or a local monthly meeting, which can both be found on the website.
