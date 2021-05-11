CHECOTAH -- Honey Springs Battlefield will host a virtual lecture, "The Diary of a Union Soldier from Kansas," on Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m. Tom Wing, assistant professor of history at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and author of the book titled "'A Rough Introduction to This Sunny Land': The Civil War Diary of Private Henry A. Strong, Co. K, Twelfth Kansas Infantry," will speak about the experiences of Private Henry Strong during the Civil War in present-day Oklahoma.
Participants can enjoy this online presentation on the site's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/honeyspringsbattlesite. Wing will be available to answer questions submitted by viewers during the presentation.
According to the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, "Henry Strong's diary will be a valuable asset to all who study the Civil War. It provides a view of the war from the perspective of a common soldier who witnessed many of the key events in the western part of Arkansas.
From seeing the suffering of the civilian population to participating in Frederick Steele's doomed Camden Expedition, this young Kansan kept a meticulous record of daily events."
Wing holds a masters of liberal studies in American history from the University of Oklahoma and is the author of two books: "Images of America: Van Buren" and "'A Rough Introduction to This Sunny Land': The Civil War Diary of Private Henry A. Strong, Co. K, Twelfth Kansas Infantry." He is a museum professional with 22 years of experience in resource interpretation, program planning, exhibit design and visitor services.
He has appeared in interviews on the Discovery Channel, History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and PBS. He has served on many nonprofit boards. Additionally, Wing was the grantwriter and project director for the $5.3 million Drennen-Scott Project and the $1.2 million Willhaf House Project.
For more information regarding this virtual presentation and the Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
