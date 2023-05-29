Community members and officials gathered at Tahlequah Cemetery May 27 to honor and remember those late veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to their nation.
“With Honor & Gratitude: We Remember,” was hosted by the Cherokee County Veterans Council at the cemetery pavilion. In the U.S., Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, this year falling on Monday, May 29.
Tahlequah Mayor Suzanne Myers was unable to attend the ceremony due to prior obligations, so Interim City Administrator Ray Hammons read a Memorial Day proclamation in her stead.
Across the cemetery, American flags fluttered in the Saturday morning breeze, adorning each veteran’s grave. Over a thousand flags were placed by volunteers on Thursday, May 25.
“All of those flags out there, they started a story that we need to finish,” said Daniel Gross, American Legion Post 50 commander. “We need to remember them.”
CCVC Chaplain Robyn Mooney of the Daughters of the American Revolution lead those attending in prayer for the fallen service members. Past Department Commander of the American Legion Wes Benge played “Taps” on his bugle and members of the Tahlequah High School Junior ROTC, led by Steven Walker, retired the colors.
After the ceremony, attendees mingled with each other and went out into the cemetery to visit loved ones.
Per cemetery regulations, all decorations have to be removed by Monday, June 5. CCVC has requested assistance to help recover the flags before that date.
“[We] need volunteers again on May 30 at 5 p.m. to gather all flags at [the] cemetery,” said Jacki Christie, secretary of the CCVC.
The U.S. Government designates Memorial Day as a day that commemorates those who have died while serving in the military. In President Biden’s remarks last Memorial Day, he declared the holiday a day of prayer for permanent peace.
“As we honor the memories of our fallen heroes, we are grateful for the future they made possible for us and rededicate ourselves to seeking enduring peace. Our heroes gave their lives for our country, and they live forever in our hearts — forever proud, forever honorable, and forever American,” said Biden.
In his speech, Gross made a distinction between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the latter of which honors everyone who has served.
“We have Nov. 11, this is for them,” said Gross.
