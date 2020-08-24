Hood joins OSU DVM program

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine recently welcomed the Class of 2024. Among the 106 students was Adison Hood of Park Hill. Hood earned a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from Oklahoma State University. She is the daughter of Darrell Hood and Leslie Simpson.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, this will not be a typical semester at our veterinary college,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. “We have spent countless hours planning to make sure the necessary steps are in place to keep our students, faculty and staff safe while providing quality instruction. Our faculty is excited and ready to teach our students and look forward to a successful semester.”
Comprised of 78 females and 28 males, which is the highest number of males in 15 years, the Class of 2024 represents the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.
