Hope House officially closed about a month ago, but a form of its original work is expected to continue, as the building is now being leased by Help In Crisis.
Taelor Garner, a past director of Hope House, said the mission statement of Hope House was to serve individuals, with families being the main focus, in four Oklahoma counties and the entire state.
She said the organization, created in 1989 by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners and the organization’s board of directors, allowed married men and women to stay in the same room together, sometimes with their children. Hope House also provided emergency food, clothing, household items, and more to those temporarily in need.
“It was a special place because of that,” she said. “It was set apart from other places because it served families. It was unique, and we were called from all over to serve families.”
Any operational funds for Hope House were maintained through the organization itself, while the county commissioners paid two salaries and leased the building to Hope House.
Laura Garner, Taelor’s mother and a past director of Hope House, was in charge of the organization for over 20 years, until she took an early retirement in July. The house was still operating under certain grants, so the board appointed Taelor to run the organization, Laura said, until the grants were expended or a replacement was found.
Shortly after Laura retired, Taelor said she was told by the commissioners that the lease was up, and they agreed to vacate the building by Oct. 31.
Taelor said it's a shame the Hope House closed, since it helped many people not only in the community, but in surrounding areas.
“We’ve helped hundreds of families,” said Taelor. “Through COVID, we worked with motels and we were able to house 50 to 60 people a month, if not more. When people were losing their jobs, and we were having layoffs, the community needed that. It’s a sad thing for the community to lose.”
She said she hopes the next operation for the original Hope House building, at 1619 N. Vinita, will be a family shelter.
“There was always a great need and it would increase every year. We would offer new services based on that, and like Taelor mentioned, COVID really, really just doubled and sometimes tripled the number we served each month,” said Laura.
Hope House’s original site was approved for a long-term lease by Help In Crisis during the Nov. 21 Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Clif Hall, District 3 commissioner, said the county had the option of giving the building to someone or selling the property, due to the Laura's retirement. Hall said the commissioners presented the idea of offering the building to Help In Crisis.
“Any building that’s going to sit empty is just going to deteriorate, so we needed to get somebody in it,” said Hall.
Laura Kuester, executive director of Help In Crisis, said the commissioners voted to lease the building for $5 a year for 99 years.
She said she believes the building has been the most generous and biggest gift the organization has ever received. Help In Crisis does not have a direct plan on what the building will be used for, other than renovate the structure to enhance shelter services.
“One of the biggest hurdles that we always have is a 30-day shelter stay is just not quite long enough,” said Kuester. “Most of the time, survivors need longer than 30 days to get their lives back on track. ... So to have the option to have a shelter that would give them a little bit longer than 30 days would make their chances of successfully leaving abusive relationships greater.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.