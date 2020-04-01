Hope House continues to help the community, especially now that more people are losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laura Garner, Hope House executive director, said the organization has a limited amount of food and diapers to give to those who have a referral from a partnering agency.
“We would like to have some type of referral. We don’t want it taken advantage of. We want to help the ones in need,” she said.
While Hope House has limited refrigerator space, it currently has a lot of canned goods, and items such as microwavable mac and cheese, canned chili, soups, and peanut butter.
“If someone wants to donate foods with a shelf life, we’ll help distribute it,” said Garner.
Various sizes of diapers are also available.
Currently, the organization is also able to assist with prescription costs.
“We want to help those who have been laid off, lost hours, or due to some unfortunate circumstance are in need,” Garner said.
Prescriptions cannot be for narcotics or psychiatric medications, and they will be filled through the pharmacy Hope House works with.
“For the prescription, we do intake to find out resources. The prescription fits the need for a referral, but they will have to present income level,” said Garner.
For information about Hope House and its services, call 918-456-4673 or email hopehouseshelter@gmail.com.
