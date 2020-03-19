The annual Child Abuse Prevention Rally scheduled for April 8 has been canceled, according to Laura Garner, Hope House executive director.
Besides gatherings of 10 or more people being discouraged, the event usually hosts a number of school groups, and school will not be in session before that date in order to invite them.
Along with operating a shelter, Hope House offers prevention services, such as utility bill assistance, and for the time being, will no longer do face-to-face interviews with those having referrals. They will be given over the phone or by email or fax.
"We're still here and we'll be offering services; we'll just be doing it a little bit differently. After talking to our sponsor for the HUD grant, we are following their guidelines," said Garner. "We're doing as much as we can to stay safe. We need to watch out for the staff and other people, as well. We're a very small agency with two full-time staff. If one got sick or quarantined, that puts us to a halt."
At the shelter, Garner said they are keeping up with general cleaning and sanitation.
"We've had calls of people needing shelter, and there is the possibility of helping them with motel rooms instead of bringing them into the shelter," said Garner.
Not everyone calling will get a motel room, and all applicants who have been referred will go through the normal assessment process. Garner said providing too many motel rooms, especially for an extended time, would be too costly.
"We are asking people, 'Would you rather be quarantined at a family or friend's house? We'll help get you there,'" she said.
As far as supplies, Garner said the shelter is OK for the time being, due to generous donors.
"But if this goes on for an extended period of time, we might need more," she said. "Currently, we're trying to come up with a plan for donations. We don't want to turn away donations, but we want people who donate to feel like they're coming to a safe environment."
Garner said the organization has some additional funds available to assistance people with documents such as drivers licenses or birth certificates. The individuals must have a referral to Hope House from an agency such as CREOKS Health Services or the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
Learn more
For information about Hope House and its services, call 918-456-4673 or email hopehouseshelter@gmail.com.
