A preliminary hearing date is set for a former Northeastern State University head football coach and educator charged with eight counts of lewd molestation.
Former Salina Middle School teacher John Q. Horner was arrested Jan. 17 after authorities and school officials investigated reports of inappropriate behavior.
The alleged behavior occurred from October 2018 through March 2019. Eleven girls were interviewed, and eight of them said Horner touched them inappropriately and made the same types of comments.
One student purportedly said Horner had called and messaged her so many times that she had to block his number.
Court records show an arrest warrant for Horner was issued Jan. 16, and he was released on a $20,000 bond the day afterward. As of Nov. 16, Horner remains free on bond.
Horner coached football at NSU starting in 2003 and resigned in 2007 due to "personal reasons."
He is scheduled for his preliminary hearing at Mayes County Courthouse Dec. 31 at 9:30 a.m. Online court reports still show the late Tahlequah attorney Donn Baker listed as Horner’s attorney.
