Each year, the Cherokee County Fair brings out students from all over to participate in livestock shows, judging contests, and bicycle races and more.
The fair wrapped up its livestock shows this weekend with the horse competition. Contestants must exhibit healthy, conditioned, and non-stressed animals that respond favorably to their handlers. The competition is unique in that students must show they’ve been able to take care of the horses, while also demonstrate they can control the animals. It requires year-round attention, but that comes easy for students who love animals.
Jericho and Ayla Burkart, of Hulbert, started showing horses last year, and they’ve enjoyed every minute of it.
“I like riding horses, so I figured I’d like this,” Ayla said. “You get to ride horses, and I like basically everything about horses. I think it’s very fun.”
It takes considerable time and effort for students to prepare their horses for the show. In doing so, it’s common for the students and horse to strike a bond.
“It was easier this year than last year. You need to spend time with it, practice the barrels and patterns they do. Sometimes all you have to do is just talk to it and brush it. She’s really nice,” Jericho said of his horse, Bubblegum. “I just like getting to know her. It’s kind of like we’re friends.”
Ryan Reisner won the turtle race this year. In the girls' bike races, Raya Secratt won first place in the 5-7 division; Ronnie Secratt, ages 8-11; Ashla Sweet, ages 12-14; and Kylee Sweet, ages 15-18. In the boys' division, Doc McCreary won for ages 5-7; Tanner Kupsick, ages 8-11; Cameron Sweet, ages 12-14; and Eli Stamps, ages 15-18. Elizabeth Haggard won most talented, most original costume, and general obedience in the dog show. In the cat show, Toby Friend won most original cat costume; Maci Brannon won most talented cat; and Brannon, Friend, and Levi Stallworth shared first place for most well-behaved cat.
For the consumer judging contests, first-place winners were: Maci Brannon, junior division; Gracie Landaverde, intermediate division; and Nathan Rowan, senior division.
First place winners of the livestock skills contest include: Ayla Burkart, junior division; Madison Hood, intermediate division; and Eli Stamps, senior division.
In the 4-H cattle-grading contest, Tessa Trammel won first place. Meanwhile, Levi Hood won first place for the FFA cattle grading contest. Trae Kupsick won first in the tractor-driving contest for ages 12-13; Eli Stamps won first place for ages 14-19.
In the livestock competitions, winners for the poultry show include: Garrett Chester, overall grand champion, water fowl; Trae Kupsick, overall reserve grand champion, water fowl; Ethan Enlow, grand champion for bantam; Chassidy Crittenden, reserve grand champion for bantam; Rose Catron, grand champion for medium weight waterfowl ducks; Gabby Chester, grand champion for heavy weight water fowl ducks.
In the rabbit competition, Ashton Deardeuff won overall grand champion; and Catron took reserve grand champion. The winners for the youth sheep competition were: Danika Spaulding, market lamb grand champion; Kadence Honey, market lamb reserve grand champion; Madison Hood, breeding ewes grand champion; Andrea Garrett, breeding ewes reserve grand champion.
Jackson Tarrance won grand champion for the market swine and breeding swine divisions; and reserve champion for breeding swine. Lauren Steeley took reserve grand champion in the market swine competition.
Kassie Kelley took grand champion in the steer show; and Craylyn King won reserve champion. In the heifers division, Kelley won grand champion; and Erica Ward, reserve champion. In the goat competition for breeding does, Ryan Bailey won grand champion; and Nathan Rowan took home reserve champion. Rowan also took grand champion for market wethers, while Braden Hopkins won reserve grand champion.
Winners of the horse show include: Jericho Burkart, halter class grand champion; Alya Burkart, halter class reserve champion; and Tanner Kupsick, first place in barrel race and youth trail divisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.