Horseback riding opportunities available in Northeast Oklahoma

Cherokee County and the surrounding areas offer a number of outdoor activities for community members and visitors. Along with golf, skateboarding, hiking, swimming, and tennis, horseback riding is also available.
Individuals can go horseback riding on specified trails at a few locations. The Sequoyah Riding Stable, for instance, is a favorite for many as it is a close and affordable option for those who wish to go horseback riding.
“We’re located inside Sequoyah State Park across from the golf course,” said Cheyenne Kirk, stable manager.
Like many attractions in the state park, the stables run a seasonal schedule.
"We are currently open through Labor Day, Tuesday through Sunday, and our first ride starts at 8:30 a.m. for a one hour guided trail ride. The cost per person is $25,” said Kirk. "After Labor Day we will be moving to weekends only.”
Twin Pines Ranch, 24675 E. 757 Road, is another option that is located close to town. According to its website, Twin Pines Ranch offers expert instruction in English riding, teaches a firm foundation in correct riding techniques, lessons in horse psychology, and how to safely handle and ride a horse.
“I teach people how to speak horse,” said Rita Bergman, Twin Pines owner and riding instructor. “That’s what I usually tell them. I teach them how to make the horse understand them. I also teach people how to break and train their own horse because it doesn’t do me any good to break their horse for them. They need to have that relationship with their horse. I’m also a therapeutic certified riding instructor.”
Ridin’ High Horseback Riding Lessons in Muskogee teaches horseback riding to ages 3 and up. The lessons are tailored to each rider’s skills, and students will learn all aspects in working with a horse. For more information, call 405-826-5531 after 5 p.m.
Others in the Tahlequah area may wish to purchase their own horse for riding purposes. Many community members did just that at a Bureau of Land Management wild horse and burro adoption event this past weekend at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds. Noah Davis was one of many people present.
“I plan on buying a couple,” said Davis. “I like to work with them and ride them around from time to time.”
