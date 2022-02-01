Hoskin signs law investing over $54M to bolster Cherokee Nation EMS, stabilize Adair County EMS

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation investing more than $54 million into the tribe's EMS program, which will help to stabilize Adair County EMS with funding support and a donation of two ambulances.

Front Row from left are: Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Corey Bunch, Adair County District 3 Commissioner Larry Wood, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. Second row: Adair County District 1 Commissioner Mike Wininger, Stilwell Mayor Jean Ann Wright, Adair County 911 Coordinator Tina Longshore, District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden, Tribal Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, Executive Director of Cherokee Nation Health Services Dr. R. Stephen Jones, and Cherokee Nation Secretary of Veterans Affair S. Joe Crittenden. Back row: Adair County 911 Coordinator Assistant Dianna Yell, Adair County EMS Director Ray Sallee, District 7 Tribal Councilor Joshua Sam, and Cherokee Nation EMS Director Jimmy Summerlin.