Cherokee Nation leaders gathered in Bell for the official signing of the Wilma P. Mankiller and Charlie Soap Water Act. Seated from left are: Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and former Executive Director of Community Service Charlie Soap. Standing: Judge Fourkiller, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Executive Director Michael Lynn, Tribal Councilor Dora Patzkowski, Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha, Treasurer Tralynna Sherrill Scott, Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden, Tribal Councilor Canaan Duncan, Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kimberly Teehee, Office of Environmental Health and Engineering Director Billy Hix, and Chief of Staff Todd Enlow.