Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced during a regular Tribal Council meeting Monday that Corey Bunch will serve as the new chief of staff, after being named acting chief of staff in November.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Corey during times that I think are extraordinary in terms of the global pandemic that we continue to have to address, and that’s become even more urgent in recent days … with the spike in cases and the concerns that raises,” Hoskin said. “We have a very good man in the position of chief of staff, who has been looking at that issue every day.”
Hoskin recently signed an executive order asserting its treaty rights for citizens to hunt and fish within its reservation, after Gov. Kevin Stitt refused to renew the hunting and fishing compact. Hoskin said the tribe’s existing law allows CN to regulate hunting and fishing among Cherokee citizens, and that he will be sending legislation to modify the tribal code.
“We may need to come back to you over the course of this year to fine-tune it. And you all may see things out in your districts and get some feedback from citizens, and they may be the type of thing that warrant a change in the code,” he said. “We’ll have to see, but I think, right now, we’re in a very good position to assert our treaty rights. We will see what Gov. Stitt has to say about it.”
Hoskin discussed legislation he’s submitted to the council to put $54 million into the tribe’s Emergency Medical Services. The proposal includes a resolution to support a new ambulance facility for Cherokee Nation EMS, and a new, expanded fleet of ambulances. The proposal will go in front of the Tribal Council during a Jan. 27 committee meeting and be subject to final approval during a special meeting called by Hoskin for later that day. Hoskin said it would help fill a gap in EMS in Adair County, as well as inject some funding into other areas across the reservation for EMS purposes.
The council passed the Jobs Growth Act Real Estate Acquisition Amendment of 2021, amending the Tribal Council’s authority to pre-approve property purchases by Cherokee Nation Businesses. The legislation essentially allows the tribe’s business arm to spend up to 3.5 percent of its total assets to purchase property.
The Council passed a measure to amend the definition of assault and battery domestic abuse by strangulation. Any person who commits assault with intent to cause great bodily harm by strangulation or attempted strangulation against a family member or significant other will be guilty, upon conviction, of the felony of domestic abuse by strangulation.
The reappointment of Sheryl Rountree as a board member of the Cherokee Nation Sequoyah High School Board of Education was confirmed.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. All Tribal Council meetings can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
