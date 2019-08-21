Cherokee Nation citizens have expressed concern about allegations circulating that improper donations were made from leftover campaign money from tribal candidates to the Oklahoma Democratic Party, though a campaign manager denies the claim.
The money is said to have come from the coffers of Cherokee Future LLC, which was created to assist CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner during their campaign this year. Some citizens have said the money was given as a donation to the political party, which would constitute a violation of tribal law. However, the campaign's former manager said the expenditure was for the use of an online voter database.
According to Federal Election Commission reports from the Oklahoma Democratic Party, Cherokee Future LLC made three separate payments to the party on April 4, April 24, and June 20, totaling $3,500. Cherokee Nation election law states that a candidate's leftover contributions from a campaign must either be forwarded to the tribe's Election Commission to be placed in an escrow account, or returned to the contributors.
The payments prompted claims on social media that Hoskin's campaign arm took remaining contributions and gave them to the party itself. But reports of the itemized receipts from the Oklahoma Democratic Party include a note on two of the three payments from Cherokee Future that read "VAN access."
According to documents provided to the Daily Press, two payments made for VAN access totaled $1,000 and $500.
The third payment of $2,000 made in April did not include a memo note, but it was filed under the appropriate form line - Line 17 of an FEC Form 3x - for a receipt. Had the payments been contributions, the report should have been filed under line No. 11, which is dedicated to contributions.
VAN, or Voter Activation Network, is software maintained by the Oklahoma Democratic Party to help campaigns target voters.
Hoskin's campaign manager said the payments were for fees required to rent the online database of voters.
"Like any other billed expense, the Hoskin-Warner campaign paid Cherokee Future LLC for the cost incurred renting the Voter Activation Network from the ODP," said Davis Manoushagian, former campaign manager. "The rental payment for the Voter Activation Network is wholly compliant with federal, state, and tribal law, and was reported as a service rendered by the ODP."
Hoskin and Warner won their respective races for principal chief and deputy principal chief in June.
Media inquiries to Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party chair, were not returned by press time.
