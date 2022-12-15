Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner officially kicked off their re-election campaign on Dec. 15 at the Cherokee County Community Center in Tahlequah in front of a crowd of enthusiastic supporters.
Hoskin said his campaign would focus on bringing Cherokees together to face common issues that affect the nation.
“Together is more than just a word; it’s a powerful idea. It’s what has sustained the Cherokee people since time immemorial," said Hoskin. "Working together is how we, as a people across the centuries, weathered some of the darkest days and seized incredible opportunities for brighter days. Moving forward together, and not leaving anyone behind, is how we have stood strong as a people. The idea that we are all in it together is why the Cherokee people are still here.”
During the Hoskin-Warner administration, the Cherokee Nation faced unprecedented challenges, he said..
“The last three years tested the Cherokee people’s resolve, and the capacity of our government, in ways we have not seen since our forced removal. From the COVID pandemic to crippling inflation to McGirt, we have all been tested and as a nation, we are stronger for having met the test together,” said Hoskin.
Warner stressed in his remarks that these challenging times require proven leadership.
“Chief Hoskin and I are tried stones; we have built a sure foundation and we ask that you stand with us on the foundation we have built. We humbly ask for your vote and your support in our re-election campaigns,” said Warner.
Hoskin and Warner were joined onstage for the celebration by their families: first lady January Hoskin, second lady Maco Warner, and their children and grandchildren.
Hoskin and Warner laid out their agenda for a second term, focusing on the preservation of the Cherokee language, expanding health care, making educational opportunities available to all, creating better-paying jobs, and holding the federal government accountable to long-standing treaties.
“You will have a team of leaders in office that will tell the United States that Cherokee treaties are the supreme law of the land and that this country needs to abide by every single word. We will do it because we have done it. That includes our treaty right to hunt and fish. And that means seating our delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Hoskin.
Warner said his personal motivation is building a better and brighter future for the Cherokee Nation, and witnessing Cherokee families thrive, whether through owning a new home, getting a new job, pursuing their education or a trade, or learning the Cherokee language.
"The chief and I are deeply committed to providing world-class health care, creating better job opportunities for Cherokees, and improving education for our children," Warner said.
Hoskin closed the evening by calling on Cherokees to work together for a brighter future.
“My fellow Cherokees, if we are to succeed as a nation, we must succeed together," he said. "If we are to succeed in this campaign for a second term, we must do so together. If you believe in the idea that we are all in it together is what has sustained us for generations and the best path forward to secure this nation for generations to come, then we need your help. Now, let’s all get to work on this campaign for four more years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.